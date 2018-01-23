Menu
Trailer owners warned 'D shackles are now illegal'

Francesca Mcmackin
by

A VIRAL post that appears to warn motorists of heavy infringements for a common towing device is sparking confusion on social media.

The image reappeared on the Sunshine Coast Community Board this morning, showing a poster that claimed D shackles had been made illegal.

"Cops in Gympie have been pulling over everyone towing a boat or box trailer and issuing a $235 on the spot fine," the poster reads.

It further claimed all D shackles must have a load rating pin and specific design.

 

The poster that appears to warn motorists a common shackle is now banned.
The poster that appears to warn motorists a common shackle is now banned. Contributed

The image first appeared on social media in 2014, and police confirmed towing regulations had not changed and fines for D-shackles had not been issued.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads offers an up-to-date safe towing guide for motorists.

