Trail leads to great prizes

ON THE TRAIL: Layna Clough, with an Education Trail Passport.

LOCAL families will be encouraged to learn with every step at this year's Gympie District Show, thanks to the launch of the new USC Education Trail.

The Education Trail will lead young showgoers around nine trail points where they can answer questions and collect stamps in a special passport booklet.

Participants who collect all nine stamps and submit their passports at the end of the trail will go into the draw to win a range of prizes, including $500 from Bendigo Bank.

Local students can also score a $1500 prize for their school, provided by USC.

Professor John Bartlett, who is executive dean of USC's Faculty of Science, Health, Education and Engineering, said the USC Education Trail was a great way for local kids to learn more about a range of community issues, including the region's history, local food production and sustainability, in a fun, interactive setting.

Trail points include the Gympie Theatre Association, Gympie Gold Regional Produce, RSPCA, Kandanga Farm, Luke's Reptile Kingdom and more.

Showgoers can also experience the latest in interactive technologies at USC's Technology Hub, where researchers from the Engage Research Lab will be on hand in the Madill Pavilion, to showcase virtual reality, holograms and augmented reality.

The USC Education Trail is also supported by Gympie Regional Council, Tom Grady Real Estate, Harvey Norman Gympie and The Gympie Times.