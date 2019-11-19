Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters rescue koalas from bushfire at Spicers Gap on Sunday
Firefighters rescue koalas from bushfire at Spicers Gap on Sunday
Environment

Tragic end for koalas rescued from bushfire

by Danielle O’Neal
19th Nov 2019 11:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRAGIC twist has seen the two koalas heroically rescued from bushfires in Spicers Gap on Sunday night euthanised.

The two koalas were brought by their Toowoomba-based carer to an animal hospital at 1.30pm on Monday and it was quickly realised they would need to be put down.

RSPCA spokesman Micheal Beatty said the two rescued koalas were euthanised due to non-fire related causes.

"The female was nearing the end of her life with a body score of one, and she also had reproductive cysts caused by chlamydia that meant she would never be able to be released back into the wild," Mr Beatty said.

Firefighters rescue koalas from bushfire at Spicers Gap on Sunday
Firefighters rescue koalas from bushfire at Spicers Gap on Sunday

"The eight-year-old male koala had retrovirus which also meant he would not make it," Mr Beatty said.

Mr Beatty said although the circumstances were saddening, it was still a good thing firefighters had rescued the koalas.

"Both of them were suffering," he said.

"If you'd seen the pictures of the male koala's body, the scabs were so bad they looked like burns, it must've been horrendous for him."

animals editors picks koalas rescue wildlife

Just In

    Home lending up by 52 per cent

    Home lending up by 52 per cent
    • 19th Nov 2019 11:40 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Close call as campervan pulled out of Borumba Dam

        premium_icon Close call as campervan pulled out of Borumba Dam

        News A fishing trip at Lake Borumba turned into disaster for a fisherman on Saturday afternoon.

        Shock closure of 20-year-old Gympie business

        premium_icon Shock closure of 20-year-old Gympie business

        News Business once spanned nine shops in Queensland, from the Sunshine Coast to...

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Magistrate loses patience with Gympie fatal crash accused

        premium_icon Magistrate loses patience with Gympie fatal crash accused

        Crime The Gympie man is charged with causing the Long Flat crash that killed local cafe...