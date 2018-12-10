Tragic story behind Rainbow couple's decision to retire

READY FOR RETIREMENT: Current owners of Rainbow Beach, Hardware, Fishing and Camping Bruce and Terri Geissmann are ready to retire.

READY FOR RETIREMENT: Current owners of Rainbow Beach, Hardware, Fishing and Camping Bruce and Terri Geissmann are ready to retire. Philippe Coquerand

AFTER eight years of running a successful Rainbow Beach business, a plan to retire and travel has led to the heart-breaking decision to call it quits.

Rainbow Beach Hardware, Fishing and Camping owners Terri and Bruce Geissmann are ready for their next adventure.

Rainbow Beach Hardware, Fishing and Camping owners Bruce and Terri Geissmann are ready for retirement. Philippe Coquerand

"We want to travel, we want to retire and we are both tired,” Terri said.

The pair were working at the post office at Tamborine Mountain when one day eight years ago they visited Rainbow Beach and fell in love with it.

"We knew nothing about hardware, camping or fishing, which was a bit of a challenge. It was a tiny little shop and we expanded it and have all four shops,” said Terri.

"We thought someone would jump at it; everyone comes in here and says it's a great little shop.”

Business plans changed in 2012 when their daughter Kelly died from melanoma.

"Our plans all went a bit awry. Our daughter bought into the business with us and then she passed away. We are still trying to deal with it. We're both very tired and struggling. The plan was that when we got to this stage we would pass it on to her, but now we can't.”

If the business does sell, they will stay at Rainbow Beach.

"We love it here. We have a house and it's a great community,” she said.

If you're interested in taking over Rainbow Beach Hardware, Fishing and Camping, please phone Andrew Hawkins at Rainbow Beach Realty on 5486 3900 or 0408 736 711.