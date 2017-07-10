Tragic start to Gympie's koala breeding season

There has been a tragic start to the Gympie region's koala breeding season.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

KOALA breeding season is just starting, and sadly a young male koala was killed on the Mary Valley Highway last week.

A passing motorist found the dead koala on Friday morning, July 7.

Koalas are active during the night and early morning, so the koala would have been hit during this time.

Between July 2106 and February this year, there were 15 known koala mortalities on our region's roads.

Another (with her joey) was injured and treated - a rare survival case.

Please share with your family,friends and workmates that koalas are active now.

This activity peaks in spring and early summer in what wildlife hospitals call trauma season.

If everyone reduced their speed from dusk to dawn, we might just reduce the koala road mortality rate, as well as make the roads safer for all.

Please remember that any koala hit by a car, or attacked by a dog, needs urgent veterinary attention. Never think the koala will be okay as most die from internal injury and infection.

Ensure you have the local ANARRA Wildlife rescue number in your phone 5484 9111.

If you happen to see a koala on or next to a road, do try to stop if safe to do so, to ensure it is not injured and check it moves off to safely.

If the koala dies as a result of vehicle strike, the Koala Action Group will attend to gain valuable data, such as DNA, checking for a pouch, note the location, and record the details (contact KAG co-ordinator on 5483 5242 or 0437 549 252).

All this information helps us locally to target effort to help our vulnerable local koala populations. We welcome the public's ideas and assistance.

Improving the quality and connectivity of koala habitat is one practical way to help and there is currently federal funding (the 20 Million Tree Program) available.

If you are interested (especially if you are in the Mary Valley or Widgee area) we would love to hear from you of check our Facebook page for details.

There is also a "koala coffee and chat'' coming up in Imbil this Friday, July 14, and the general KAG meeting on July 21 in Gympie.

Michelle Daly,

Co-ordinator Koala Action Group Gympie Region