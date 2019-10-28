Menu
The Long Gully Rd bushfire has been declared out.
'Tragic' Long Gully Rd bushfire declared out by RFS

28th Oct 2019 5:40 AM | Updated: 5:55 AM

AFTER almost two months, the Long Gully Rd bushfire near Drake was declared out yesterday afternoon by the NSW Rural Fire Service.

Posting on social media, the RFS said the fire started by a lightning strike on September 5.

"The fire burnt more than 74,000ha of bush and farm land," the RFS wrote.

"It destroyed 44 homes, damaged a further 22 however almost 300 were saved across the fireground.

"Most tragically, the fire claimed the lives of Gwen Hyde and Bob Lindsey.

"More than 1000 firefighters were deployed to fight the fire and they were assisted by dozens of aircraft.

"Tonight the fire fight continues across the state on almost 80 firegrounds. All this and it's still only spring!"

At 9.30pm last night, there were 76 bush or grass fires burning across the state all at the Advice alert level, 43 not yet contained.

The RFS has urged people to have a discussion with their family and know what you will do if fire threatens, ahead of forecast increasing winds and temperatures later in the week.

