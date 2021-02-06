Tragic events that led to young woman’s death

Police have revealed the tragic details that led to the death of motorcyclist Jennifer Board.

POLICE have revealed the tragic details that led to the death of motorcyclist Jennifer Board.

The 22 year old was killed in a fatal crash on Ross River Road in Kirwan late last night.

Superintendent Glen Pointing said a Statesman sedan was allegedly following a stolen silver Hyundai hatchback before the crash occurred.

Jennifer Board was killed last night in a fatal crash.

Police will alleged the Statesman sedan "aggressively" followed the stolen vehicle and collided with the rear of the vehicle.

"The driver of the Statesman and lost control of his vehicle cross the centre medium strip, and collided head on with a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction," Supt Pointing said.

"Tragically, as a result of that incident, a 22 year old local girl died.

"The driver of the stolen vehicle fled the scene and that (car) was located about an hour later in Garbutt."

He said investigations were continuing.

"Our sympathies lie with the family of the deceased victim in this tragic incident that no family should have to experience," Supt Pointing said.

Emergency services on scene at a fatal crash on Ross River Road, Kirwan. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The driver of the Holden Statesman, a 25-year-old Bushland Beach man and his two passengers, a 41-year-old Kirwan man and a 22-year-old Aitkenvale woman were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Supt Pointing said the three people who were in the Statesman were helping police with inquires.

He said the result of the investigation would determine if any of the three were charged.

Supt Ponting said the people in the stolen car had not been arrested.

"The vehicle had been sighted earlier in that night," he said.

Flowers are starting to appear at the site where Jennifer Board died in a crash on Friday night. Picture: Evan Morgan

"From that report I'm only aware of one person that was in the car, but it's it could have been more.

"That particular stolen vehicle was stolen from an address at Mount Louisa overnight on Thursday, Friday morning. And so the first sighting we've been told about was last night."

Supt Pointing said it was not clear if the vehicle was stolen by youths, but it was taken as part of a break and enter.

Police are appealing for information in regards to both the Statesman and the stolen Hyundai.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to get in contact with police.

