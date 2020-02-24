Tragic death: Family tributes for ‘the sweetest child’

Liam Rainbird was killed last week while riding his scooter on his way home from school. Picture supplied by the Family

THE boy hit by a car on his way home from school on Friday has been remembered by family as the "sweetest, most loving child" who always put others first.

Liam Rainbird, 13, tragically died when he was hit by a car while crossing a road on a scooter in Springfield Central in Ipswich.

Aunty Danni Simpson, 27, told The Courier-Mail Liam loved the outdoors and adored his family.

"He just loved to be outdoors, really; he wasn't one of those kids that would sit inside and play on iPads," she said.

"He'd be out with his brother, Bailey, on motorbikes when they had acreage.

"With my dad, he would always want to go fishing with him and be out on the water.

"He just wanted to be outside playing all the time."

Liam's mother, Kellie Simpson, is just eight weeks away from giving birth. The teenager had told family members how excited he was to be a big brother to the unborn baby.

"The last time I saw him was a month ago, we went to iPlay in Coomera, and when we went to walk up the stairs, he grabbed my sister's hand and goes, 'Mum, do you need to take the lift?'," Ms Simpson said.

"He said, 'I just want to make sure you're OK with the baby'.

"He was just one of those kids; he was so caring."

Liam often fished with his grandparents and three siblings.

"His dream as a keen fisho was to catch a dolphin fish," Liam's father Troy Rainbird said.

He said his son was a "bright spark".

Liam's older brother and "best pal", Bailey Rainbird, 15, was also involved in a serious accident on Friday ­afternoon.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Ms Simpson to assist the family with funeral costs and medical costs for Bailey. It had raised almost $10,000 by late last night.

You can donate to the family here.