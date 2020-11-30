Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A file image of Queensland police in Palmwoods.
A file image of Queensland police in Palmwoods.
Breaking

‘Tragic accident’: Toddler dies at hinterland property

Laura Pettigrew
29th Nov 2020 3:48 PM | Updated: 30th Nov 2020 5:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A toddler has died suddenly at a property in Palmwoods, according to police.

Police and emergency crews rushed to the scene on Dunning St after receiving reports of an "unresponsive child" about 11am on Sunday.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics transported the child to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with "lights and sirens".

But it was too late.

A police spokesman has told the Daily the two-year-old child has died.

Initial reports said a crime scene had been established but the police spokesman a short time later said the death was "not suspicious".

It is understood the death was a "tragic accident".

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics and the critical care unit attended the scene.

The Sunshine Coast University Hospital referred all media inquiries regarding the toddler's sudden death to police.

Police said they would not release any further information until a coroner's report has been released.

More Stories

breaking news editors picks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular Gympie venue to be shut until late next year

        Premium Content Popular Gympie venue to be shut until late next year

        News ‘Let’s make sure we’re not putting lipstick on a pig’: Mayor says Civic Centre’s safety problems like asbestos must be fixed before it gets a facelift

        Council cuts ties with celebrity chef after 5 year run

        Premium Content Council cuts ties with celebrity chef after 5 year run

        News Popular chef Matt Golinski’s role with the council has come to an end amid claims...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Man wielding hammer in violent fracas freed from jail

        Premium Content Man wielding hammer in violent fracas freed from jail

        News A star picket was thrown through a window of the Gympie region house during the...