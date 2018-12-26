Tragedy to triumph: Gympie's year in review

A crash north of Gympie has claimed the life of young male driver on the first day of the year.

A crash north of Gympie has claimed the life of young male driver on the first day of the year. Arthur Gorrie

From the depths of road tragedy and suicide to the joy of same-sex couples marrying, this is Gympie's year that was

January 2

Tragic start to New Year

ONE man died and five other people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on the Bruce Highway at Chatsworth on New Years Day.

January 3

Highway of horror

If there is one thing worse than the traffic on the Bruce Highway north of Gympie it is the drivers, according to residents of the area between Chatsworth and Glenwood.

January 4

'One small mistake and you're dead'

DEPUTY PM Barnaby Joyce made an urgent detour to Gympie yesterday to inspect the scene of Monday's fatal head-on crash at Chatsworth.

January 5

High speed hunt

A FOILED armed carjacking in Brisbane was the start of a high-speed air and land pursuit which tore through Gympie yesterday afternoon.

January 6

Awards reluctant heroes

Adam Whitehouse and Grame Spillman, awarded for their bravery. Jacob Carson

TWO Gympie men who risked their lives to save a boy from drowning and attempted to save another will be recognised for their heroic act.

Graeme Spillman and Adam Whitehouse said they would be forever changed by the tragedy they experienced

January 9

Brothers up in arms

EXTREME violence in a Gympie region household of two brothers, led to suspended jail for one of them when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

January 10

Gympie's pot of gold

A FARMING expert from the University of Queensland says Gympie's climatic conditions could be perfect for medicinal marijuana production.

January 11

Gympie crime-wane

GYMPIE is stepping out of its rough-shod reputation according to the town's top cop Gregg Davey.

January 12

Vile act

A PHOTO of a koala found screwed to a picnic shelter in the Gympie region went viral, while the outraged community waited for the autopsy to show if it was alive before being tortured.

No Caption

January 13

Sizzling success

SUNSHINE, surf and spectacular views have proven a winning combination these summer holidays with tourism a soaring success around the region.

January 16

Home destroyed

LIGHTNING from severe storms which lashed the region on Saturday night is believed to have sparked a fire which partially destroyed a converted shed at Veteran.

January 17

'Hi maggot'

A STRESSED out Facebook stalker masked his real identity as he used the social media site to harass a police family, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

January 18

Monster swell

The school holidays are rapidly coming to a close but crowds at Rainbow Beach are still huge this week. A large southerly swell forced the closure of Rainbow Beach yesterday.

January 19

Vent page goes too far

POSTS on a Gympie Facebook "vent" page were condemned after they appeared to make light of the suicide of teenager Dolly Everett.

January 20

Record meltdown

TAKE out the sunscreen and turn on the air-conditioner Gympie - the heat is officially on, with data revealing the region has just sweated and sweltered through the hottest five years ever.

January 23

Police investigate trolls

THE Gympie Facebook group Gympie Whinge, Vent and Trolls is the subject of a police investigation after a weekend of online abuse triggered by an article critical of comments made following the suicide death of Dolly Everett.

January 24

Long Flat fatality

A WOMAN'S family is grieving today after she lost her life in a horror head-on collision on the Mary Valley Highway.

January 25

Mega dump still on table

TOOLARA forest could be the Wide Bay's future dumping ground, with the Bonnick Rd landfill to be replaced by a new transfer station at Monkland within the next three years.

January 26

Gympie's top Aussies

THE men, women and events you nominated for this year's Australia Day

January 27

Tourism fires up Wide Bay jobs growth

QUEENSLAND'S tourist hot spots are firing with the latest jobs data showing they are at or near the accepted full employment level of 5 per cent.

Picture of Cooloola Cove man Stephen Armitage, who along with his son Matthew Leslie Armitageand another man, are accused of murdering Shaun Barker and dumping his body near Gympie.Picture: Supplied

January 30

Esky murder innocence claim

CORRECTIVE Services is investigating a Facebook page which proclaims the innocence of a Cooloola Cove father and son, who were last year convicted of murder, torture and interfering with a corpse.

January 31

Save our schoolkids

SWIMMING - it's so deep in our DNA that our problem is almost unthinkable. Pools and beaches are Qld's lifeblood, yet our swim safety regime is lethally outdated. The Gympie Times launches to "Save our Schoolkids”

February 1

King tide hits

RAINBOW Beach residents are more than likely waking to a closed beach today, at least for the first part of the morning when a king tide engulfs the Cooloola coastline for the second day in a row and contributes to a cocktail of life-threatening conditions.

February 2

Experts back campaign

Region's top ambo and swim instructor get behind the push for compulsory swim lessons in Queensland primary schools.

February 3

Defying the odds

DETERMINATION and love help accident victim Tristan Sik exceed all expectations since coming home.

February 6

Spartan in our midst

CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT: A Chatsworth crash kills a man. DI Gary Pettiford announces a wood chipper death will be investigated. Adam 'Crossy' Cross reveals he'll appear on reality TV. Sharyn Alford's business was ransacked. Nicole Bentley and Niquel Dunn are the first same-sex couple to legally marry. James Cochrane retires as a Gympie region Councillor. Adam Whitehouse and Grame Spillman are awarded for bravery. A photo of a dead koala nailed to a shelter goes viral. Tom Daunt

FATHER of two Adam Cross has got a passion for sport and fitness and a big personality that you can't ignore - two ingredients that should make for some great entertainment when Adam and his team take on the tough obstacle courses of Channel 7's upcoming reality TV show, Australian Spartan.

February 7

All fired up

SUPPORT is gathering for local manufacturing firm Widgee Engineering as representatives of the business announce a public meeting to openly discuss the situation with Gympie council later this month.

February 8

Sharyn Alford accesses the damage to her business overnight after it was ransacked by thieves. Frances Klein

Mary Street rampage

"I FEEL like they've been in my underpants drawer.”

While embarrassed to say, it was the only way business owner Sharyn Alford could describe the feeling of walking into her long-standing business Talking Heads and seeing it completely trashed.

February 9

Callaghan's law

NEW Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan wants a better deal for women on the bench and for everyone in the regions.

February 10

He didn't fall

POLICE are searching for a motive behind the gruesome death of a man who was killed in an industrial-grade woodchipper at a Gympie property last November.

February 13

Heatwave angels

A MARY Valley business has thrown open its doors to older residents this week as what has been dubbed "hell on earth" unleashes a string of searing daytime temperatures.

No Caption

February 14

Cochrane quits council

LESS than two years into his term, Councillor James Cochrane has quit Gympie Regional council in a shock decision which he said was made in the best interests of the community.

February 15

Fredman to stand

A FAMILIAR face will be on the ballot to replace James Cochrane some time in the next 12 weeks, with former council engineer Bob Fredman to run in the by-election.

February 16

Widgee Engineering fights for future

FACED with an order from Gympie Regional council to move or shut within two years, Di Saal gave a succinct description of the past four months at Widgee Engineering.

"Very bloody stressful," she said.

February 17

'It was the most evil looking thing I've seen'

Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford addresses the media after Police announced the horrific wood chipper death of Bruce Saunders is being treated as suspicious. Josh Preston

A "MONSTER machine", a quiet country property and three everyday blokes. These are the details making up one of the most gruesome murders in Gympie region history.

February 20

Nicole Bentley and Niquel Dunn Photography by Bambi

Before all others

LONG-time couple Nic Bentley and Nicquel Dunn finally tied the knot in Gympie over the weekend after a three-year wait.

February 21

"Don't send Dad to jail”

A GYMPIE region man, prone to dangerous fits of extreme anger, has been saved from jail by the love of the children he sometimes whipped or beat.

February 22

Sister faces brutal killers

SHERIDAN Mollenhauer spent more than four years wanting to confront the men who killed her brother Shaun Barker.

February 23

Woman has child with own father

A FRASER Coast woman's incestuous relationship with her father raised questions concerning "the genetic integrity of the community," a Gympie District Court judge said this week.

February 24

Little bloke, big win

DAVID John Haines had no money, no home and no legal representation. But yesterday he and a District Court judge proved there was justice, even for the little bloke.

February 27

RSL at war

GYMPIE RSL club says it plans to sue its landlord, the Gympie RSL sub-branch, over an ongoing dispute affecting thousands of Gympie region residents.

February 28

Fatal driver faces court

A TRAGIC highway crash at Chatsworth more than two years agowas still a raw emotional wound for truck driver Craig Anthony Eustice, when he appeared in court.