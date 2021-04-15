TRAGEDY: Teen loses fight for life after horror Wolvi crash

Rykah Burr has lost his battle for life after being seriouslt injured in an horrific nighttime crash at Wolvi.

Gympie region teenager Rykah Burr has died from serious injuries he suffered in an horrific crash at Wolvi on Sunday night, his family has revealed on social media.

The 18-year-old had been in an induced coma in a Brisbane hospital following the crash on Vines Road.

Rykah and another man were critically injured when the car they were collided with a tree.

Rykah’s mother Nikki revealed the news of his death in a Facebook post late Wednesday night.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart and complete devastation beyond words that we want to let everyone know who loves and has supported Rykah that my perfect son, the most amazing brother, nephew, cousin and friend anyone could ever have wished for has lost his fight for life and has sadly passed away,” she said.

“We know that this will affect so many people as he was loved and respected by everyone from all walks of life, he was the young man who was completely selfless and always put everyone before himself, please hold each other tight and support each other through this hard time.

“Rykah never left the house without telling his family he loved them, please always remember to say I love you to the people you care about because we never know what tomorrow will bring, Rykah left a legacy of love and kindness beyond measure and we will hold him in our hearts forever and always.

“Eighteen years with him was not long enough but to have known him at all was a true privilege and an honour.

“Until we meet again we know you will be kicking goals in that big footy field in the sky.”

Rykah’s aunt Gabrielle Wallace had launched a GoFundMe on Tuesday to help support the 18-year-old and his family; it raised more than $6000 in one day.