TRAGEDY: One year since teen boys drowned on Fraser Island

ONE year on, the memory still looms large.

Two teenage boys went missing on Fraser Island on March 29 while swimming with a group at Lake McKenzie.

The two 16-year-olds were Japanese students, visiting Queensland with their school Kanagawa University High School.

No one could have suspected the calm, clear waters would be a threat.

But about 8.20am on March 30 last year, the bodies of the two boys were found.

Local officers, swift-water rescue crews, State Emergency Service officers and the Rural Fire Service and helicopters were involved in the search at Fraser Island.

In the aftermath of the drownings, there was an outpouring of grief from the boys' school and the Fraser Coast community, which were left reeling in shock after the tragedy.

Kanagawa University High School principal Hisashi Kikuchi told local media of the school's grief.

"The two students were very bright and energetic," he said.

"I think everyone liked them very much."

At the time, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said it was a deeply shocking tragedy for the local community.

"We welcome thousands and thousands of visitors from right across the globe to the Fraser Coast and Fraser Island," he said.

"It's an adventure, it's a place where lifetime memories are formed so to see this tragedy happen here on Fraser Island is deeply, deeply shocking."

Brisbane tourists Pilar and Michael Doughty were celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary last year at Lake McKenzie on Saturday when they were informed of the tragedy.

"It must be awful for the family," Ms Doughty said at the time.

"It's hard to believe something like this was happening here."