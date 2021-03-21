Menu
TRAGEDY: Driver killed in fiery Western Downs crash

Peta McEachern
21st Mar 2021 8:05 PM | Updated: 8:23 PM
A driver has reportedly died in a fiery crash near the town of Tara on Sunday, after a car rolled off an 100km/h road into an embankment and burst into flames.

The single vehicle crash occurred 10km out from the town on a small hill along Surat Development Road about 4.20pm.

FATAL: Single vehicle Tara crash on Surat Development Road on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Pic: Peta McEachern
A Queensland Police spokesman told Chinchilla News all they could confirm was that a person was in the car at the time of the crash - it is understood the driver was killed.

Ambulances and fire trucks arrived on scene a short time later - but it was too late.

The year 2021 is shaping up to be a horror year for road fatalities, with 57 people dying on Queensland roads just three months in - which is up from 22 this time last year.

FATAL: Single vehicle Tara crash on Surat Development Road on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Pic: Peta McEachern
The tragedy is one of several serious crashes on Queensland roads today.

Two people were in a critical condition following a crash on the D'Aguilar Highway, and there were reports of a second serious crash in Kinkuna.

breaking news car crash car fires tara car crash

