Traffic threat at new, out-of-control fire in Gympie region

Fire crews are battling a large grass fire near the Wide Bay Highway at Cinnabar and police are directing traffic because of the thick smoke.

Fire crews are battling a large grass fire near the Wide Bay Highway at Cinnabar and police are directing traffic because of the thick smoke.

POLICE are directing traffic through thick smoke on the Wide Bay Highway caused by one or possibly more large grassfires burning out there on the side of the road.

Motorists have been asked to avoid driving from Goomeri towards Gympie because of the hazard posed by the fire and the thick smoke.

The out of control fire or fires are burning near Cinnabar, about 10km from Goomeri, and authorities have reported some traffic hazads because of the way some people were driving through the smoke, almost hitting firefighters battling the blaze.

Fire

The fire has reportedly jumped the highway and is now about 10m from a nearby house.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES)have just released an alert stating crews are on scene of the fire burning near Wide Bay Highway and Coleman Siding Road, Cinnabar. Crews are working to contain the fire.Residents may be affected by a smoke haze, which may impact the Wide Bay Highway.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medications close by. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.