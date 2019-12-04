Traffic lights missing from one of Gympie’s busiest intersections

A MISSING set of traffic lights at one of Gympie’s busiest intersections won’t be replaced for weeks after it was damaged last week amid an outage that lasted nearly three hours.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads confirmed an “equipment fault for the traffic signals at the Bruce Highway and Excelsior Road intersection” from 7.10pm last Wednesday night.

Paramedics took one person to hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection that same night.

A TMR spokesperson said the department had not yet determined the cause of the damage, but Queensland Ambulance Service media reports stated crews were called to the scene much later at 8.40pm.

“The fault was recorded at 7.10pm and we received a phone call from the public at 7.16pm advising the signals were damaged and lights were flashing,” the spokesperson said.

“We are unable to confirm if the fault was the result of a vehicle crashing into the signals at this stage.

“The signals were operational again at 9.50pm and we cleared the site to ensure it was safe for motorists.”

Police were seen directing motorists through the dysfunctional lights just before 9pm, but one set was damaged beyond repair.

“One of the signal posts facing the southbound lane was damaged and had to be removed. It will be replaced in the coming weeks,” the TMR spokesperson said.