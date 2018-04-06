Traffic light error was the drink driving give-away

COURT: Intersection error led to a lot more trouble for a drink driver in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

COURT: Intersection error led to a lot more trouble for a drink driver in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday. John Weekes

A BEAUDESERT man who turned right without giving way to oncoming traffic at the Graham Street and Mount Pleasant Road intersection on February 5, faced a more serious charge in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

Heavy machinery driver Kenneth John Doubleday, 57, was disqualified for another five months, on top of the two months he has already been without his licence, after police found he was drink driving.

The court was told a breath test revealed an alcohol reading of .132 per cent. Doubleday pleaded guilty to both offences. Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined him $1000 and allowed a work licence.