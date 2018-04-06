Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT: Intersection error led to a lot more trouble for a drink driver in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.
COURT: Intersection error led to a lot more trouble for a drink driver in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday. John Weekes
News

Traffic light error was the drink driving give-away

Arthur Gorrie
by
6th Apr 2018 5:30 AM

A BEAUDESERT man who turned right without giving way to oncoming traffic at the Graham Street and Mount Pleasant Road intersection on February 5, faced a more serious charge in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

Heavy machinery driver Kenneth John Doubleday, 57, was disqualified for another five months, on top of the two months he has already been without his licence, after police found he was drink driving.

The court was told a breath test revealed an alcohol reading of .132 per cent. Doubleday pleaded guilty to both offences. Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined him $1000 and allowed a work licence.

drink driving gympie court gympie crime mount pleasant
Gympie Times
Deadly disease stalking Gympie's Baby Boomers

Deadly disease stalking Gympie's Baby Boomers

Health It costs our economy $200m a year with Baby Boomers feeling the impact more than younger generations

  • 6th Apr 2018 5:05 AM
Kybong residents worry over noise, dust from bigger quarry

Kybong residents worry over noise, dust from bigger quarry

Council News Proposed 20-fold increase in size brings calls for due diligence.

  • 6th Apr 2018 5:45 AM
Magistrate says suspension 'unjust' as drink drivers face up

Magistrate says suspension 'unjust' as drink drivers face up

News Magistrate says police suspension wrong and adjusts penalty

  • 6th Apr 2018 5:30 AM
Hundreds of horses, riders saddle up for Kilkivan's big day

Hundreds of horses, riders saddle up for Kilkivan's big day

News THE five-day Kilkivan Great Horse Ride festival is underway

Local Partners