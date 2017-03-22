Traffic fines: Gympie's hot spots revealed

THE corner of the Bruce Hwy and Excelsior Rd is Gympie's hot spot for traffic fines.
A total of 129 infringements were handed out over the past five years near the location, including 22 in the past year.
Gympie police acting senior sergeant Rod Venn said the high number was due to safety concerns at the site.
"It would be a crash zone,” he said.
"There would have been a measure of red light infringements there.
"It's not one that can be easily policed in a static way because of the volume of traffic.”
Motorists along Exhibition Rd were also heavily fined, with 149 reported offences over its entire length since March 2012.
A total of 149 fines were handed out along the road, including 59 near the intersection with Power Rd.
Brisbane Rd between John St and Phoenix St was the third most popular, with 66 fines issued.
While a number of fines were also issued in the inner city, they were spread across a number of locations.
In other parts of the region, police had been busy along Tin Can Bay Rd, with police issuing 100 fines on the stretch heading into town after the Rainbow Beach turnoff.
At Rainbow Beach, 119 fines were issued in town along Rainbow beach Rd and Clarkson Dr.
From 2012 through 2016, more than 1600 traffic fines were issued in the region.
In 2016, April was the worst month with 49 traffic fines handed out, while January had the lowest at 17.
Snr Sgt Venn said the numbers reflect Gympie police's commitment to traffic enforcement as the city's population grows.
"Our enforcement levels have always been strong.”
According to the data traffic fines were most often issued on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, although Thursday morning between 9-10am was also a hot spot.
Annual traffic fines
2016: 357
2015: 360
2014: 353
2013: 355
2012: 273
2011: 281