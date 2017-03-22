Traffic fines: Gympie's hot spots revealed

A FINE SIGHT: Gympie's traffic infringement hot spots over the past five years, from My Police data.

THE corner of the Bruce Hwy and Excelsior Rd is Gympie's hot spot for traffic fines.

A total of 129 infringements were handed out over the past five years near the location, including 22 in the past year.

Gympie police acting senior sergeant Rod Venn said the high number was due to safety concerns at the site.

"It would be a crash zone,” he said.

"There would have been a measure of red light infringements there.

"It's not one that can be easily policed in a static way because of the volume of traffic.”

Traffic fine location numbers over the past five years. Contributed

Motorists along Exhibition Rd were also heavily fined, with 149 reported offences over its entire length since March 2012.

A total of 149 fines were handed out along the road, including 59 near the intersection with Power Rd.

Brisbane Rd between John St and Phoenix St was the third most popular, with 66 fines issued.

While a number of fines were also issued in the inner city, they were spread across a number of locations.

In other parts of the region, police had been busy along Tin Can Bay Rd, with police issuing 100 fines on the stretch heading into town after the Rainbow Beach turnoff.

At Rainbow Beach, 119 fines were issued in town along Rainbow beach Rd and Clarkson Dr.

Traffic fines per year in Gympie since 2001. Contributed

From 2012 through 2016, more than 1600 traffic fines were issued in the region.

In 2016, April was the worst month with 49 traffic fines handed out, while January had the lowest at 17.

Snr Sgt Venn said the numbers reflect Gympie police's commitment to traffic enforcement as the city's population grows.

"Our enforcement levels have always been strong.”

According to the data traffic fines were most often issued on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, although Thursday morning between 9-10am was also a hot spot.

Annual traffic fines

2016: 357

2015: 360

2014: 353

2013: 355

2012: 273

2011: 281