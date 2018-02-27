Traffic diverted, person injured in crash near Jones Hill

The scene of the crash on Mary Valley High.

A PERSON has been injured and emergency services are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Mary Valley Highway and Cox Road.

The intersection occurs on a busy, 80km/h stretch of the Gympie Brooloo Rd, locally referred to as the Mary Valley Highway, between Normanby Bridge and Jones Hill.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene, which early reports indicate involved two vehicles, and a police officer at the scene said one person was being transported to hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.