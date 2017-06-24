Traffic disruptions planned for the Gympie CBD

The Smithfield St revitalisation is drawing closer to conclusion and is looking impressive already.

AS PART of the final stage of the Smithfield St revitalisation, the top end of Mary St will be closed to traffic for seven hours next weekend.

Businesses in the CBD were this week issued a letter from Gympie Regional Council advising them the main street from the Fiveways roundabout down to Glandore Lane would be closed to traffic between 3-5pm Saturday for "road profiling” and then again on between 5-10am Sunday morning to lay ashphalt.

It is expected the project (pictured below) will be completed by late July, in time for Winter Trees on Mary on July 26.