Traffic disruption on $750k black spot work almost over

ROAD WORKS AHEAD: The South Burnett Regional Council will start road upgrades in Crawford on February 19. Jodie Dixon

DRIVERS will soon be able to traverse the new $750,000 safety upgrade on the Cogan St-Station Rd, with the roundabout to be finished next month.

Construction on the project has been ongoing for the past four months, with the aim to improve an intersection which was now carrying a lot more traffic since the aquatic centre opened.

Funded by the Federal Government, the intersection will remain a key transport route and be usable by large trucks.

"The roundabout has been designed to include truck (semi-trailer) use,” a Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said.

STILL TRUCKING: The newly upgraded Cogan St-Station Rd roundabout will still be usable by trucks when it's opened next month. Tom Daunt

"Larger vehicles will be able, if needed, to encroach partly onto the centre median apron (the island) which has a specifically designed reinforced concrete surround and will be a similar concept to the Barter St, Red Hill Rd, and Duke St roundabouts.”

She said the council agreed there were other intersections which needed work, but they fell outside the program guidelines.

"The project was 100 per cent federally funded by the Australian Government's Black Spot Program and carried specific criteria which was not applicable to other locations.”