Traffic disrupted for 30 minutes after crash near Gympie

Kevin Farmer

TRAFFIC was disrupted for 30 minutes after a two-vehicle crash in Gympie last night.

The crash happened just before 6pm when a ute towing a caravan collided with a cattle truck on the Bruce Highway, at the intersection of Bells Bridge.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said nobody was injured in the crash.

The northbound lanes past the Wide Bay highway turn-off was closed and traffic was diverted down Gympie-Woolooga Road.

The lanes re-opened at 6.45pm once both vehicles were retrieved.