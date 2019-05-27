Menu
ROAD CLOSED: Traffic was diverted after a two-vehicle-crash near Bells Bridge last night.
Traffic disrupted for 30 minutes after crash near Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
27th May 2019 7:50 AM
TRAFFIC was disrupted for 30 minutes after a two-vehicle crash in Gympie last night.

The crash happened just before 6pm when a ute towing a caravan collided with a cattle truck on the Bruce Highway, at the intersection of Bells Bridge.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said nobody was injured in the crash.

The northbound lanes past the Wide Bay highway turn-off was closed and traffic was diverted down Gympie-Woolooga Road.

The lanes re-opened at 6.45pm once both vehicles were retrieved.

