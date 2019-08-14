Traffic delays tomorrow with Bruce Highway closed in Gympie

Traffic will be diverted around the Normanby overpass in Gympie today while structural engineers inspect the damaged bridge.

Traffic will be diverted around the Normanby overpass in Gympie today while structural engineers inspect the damaged bridge. Warren Lynam

THE Bruce Highway will be temporarily closed at the Normanby overpass in Gympie tomorrow (Thursday) for an inspection.

Wide Bay Burnett District Director Hendrik Roux said the bridge would be closed from 9.30am to 2pm weather permitting.

"Structural engineers need to further inspect the Normanby overpass after it was struck last year," Mr Roux said.

The Normanby Overpass in Gympie will closed today and traffic divcerted around it. Tanya Easterby

"The full structural analysis of the bridge is expected to be completed soon and will provide a clearer idea of the repairs required.

"Transport and Main Roads will then need to prepare a business case and apply for funding for the repairs.

"These inspections will be undertaken monthly until the bridge can be repaired, resulting in short daytime closures.

"During tomorrow's inspection, Bruce Highway motorists will be detoured via the on and off-ramps at the overpass.

"QLDTraffic will be regularly updated with future closure dates and times and we will also send email notifications."

Mr Roux said the 17-tonne load limit and reduced 40km/h speed limit would remain in place across the overpass until it could be repaired.

"The speed reduction is required for the bridge to remain safe and to reduce the impact of heavy vehicles travelling across it," he said.

"Variable message signs will be in place at the site to advise of upcoming closures.

"We appreciate the community's patience while we work to identify the most suitable repair option."

To receive future email notifications for bridge closures, please call 1300 728 390 or email to bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.