Traffic controller killed on Coast stretch of Bruce Hwy

A TRAFFIC worker has been killed on a Sunshine Coast road overnight.

The 56-year-old was on traffic control duty on a stretch of the Bruce Highway between Forest Glen and the Sunshine Coast Motorway when he was struck by a car around midnight.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 56-year-old road worker has been killed in a crash on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: 9 News Queensland

The 47-year-old driver was found near the crash with head injuries. He is now being treated at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He is also being questioned by police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.