Petrol Truck
Traffic chaos on M1 after truck rollover

by Luke Mortimer
24th Jan 2020 8:10 AM

A GRAVEL truck crash on the M1 has led to major delays on Gold Coast roads this morning.

Queensland Police were called to the Pacific Motorway at Tugun about 6.50am after the trailer of a B-double truck rolled in the southbound lanes.

Police block an entry to the M1 after a gravel truck lost its load near Tugun. Photo: Jess Lamb
Police block an entry to the M1 after a gravel truck lost its load near Tugun. Photo: Jess Lamb

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were not treating anyone at the scene and later confirmed no one was injured in the crash.

The trailer had been righted by 9am, but police expected it would still take several hours to clear the motorway.

Police were investigating the circumstances of the crash and no one has been charged.

Firefighters also attended the rollover, but had left the scene by 7.40am.

Long delays have been reported on roads across the Gold Coast.

