Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Traffic chaos as mystery outage hits tens of thousands

by Nilsson Jones
21st Feb 2021 6:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only
Several major intersections have been hit. (File picture)
Several major intersections have been hit. (File picture)

Traffic lights at key Brisbane intersections were without power as 13,000 properties were blacked out across the city's northside.

Energex confirmed that about 4.30pm on Sunday more than 13,000 properties were without power.

Earlier in the afternoon that figure was more than 20,000.

Some of the worst-affected suburbs included Hamilton (3535), Ascot (3317) and Clayfield (2885).

Police confirmed that traffic lights at several key intersections have been affected by the blackout.

"We have teams currently monitoring those areas affected by the blackout and we will assign resources to the intersections which require the greatest assistance," a spokeswoman said.

"We are particularly concerned with busy intersections along Kingsford Smith Drive and Sandgate Rd have been affected."

As of 5.45pm, a little more than 1800 properties were affected, almost all in Clayfield.

A spokesman for Energex said earlier that while crews were unaware of the cause for the outage, investigations were under way.

Originally published as Traffic chaos as mystery outage hits tens of thousands

More Stories

brisbane power outage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: First Queenslanders to receive vaccine

        Premium Content Revealed: First Queenslanders to receive vaccine

        News As 100 Queenslanders receive a text message telling them they’re first in line for the COVID-19 vaccine, these frontline workers already know it.

        Gympie man in strife for showing ‘utter contempt’ for law

        Premium Content Gympie man in strife for showing ‘utter contempt’ for law

        News He bought a motorbike and drove away on it, but his licence had been disqualified...

        Robert Irwin says sister Bindi is ‘defying gravity’

        Premium Content Robert Irwin says sister Bindi is ‘defying gravity’

        News Robert Irwin may have gotten himself in more hot water

        One rushed to hospital after two car crash in Gympie

        Premium Content One rushed to hospital after two car crash in Gympie

        News The latest crash follows a horror accident on Tin Can Bay Rd that left a teenager...