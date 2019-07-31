Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: One person has been injured in a traffic crash on the Sunshine Motorway at Sippy Downs this morning.
FILE PHOTO: One person has been injured in a traffic crash on the Sunshine Motorway at Sippy Downs this morning. Bev Lacey
News

Traffic blocked, one injured after peak-hour motorway smash

Ashley Carter
by
31st Jul 2019 8:29 AM | Updated: 9:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE person has been hospitalised and traffic is delayed after a crash on the Sunshine Motorway at Sippy Downs this morning.

Paramedics were called to the crash on the westbound lanes between Kawana Way and Dixon Rd just before 8am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

One person with neck pain was treated at the scene, and two others who were involved were uninjured.

The patient has been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Traffic is blocked heading west towards Sippy Downs and delays are expected. Drivers are being urged to allow extra travel time and proceed with caution.

queensland ambulance service sunshine motorway traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Accused Bruce Hwy carjacker, amputee, wakes to 26 charges

    premium_icon Accused Bruce Hwy carjacker, amputee, wakes to 26 charges

    Crime The man accused of leading police on a massive car chase along the Bruce Highway to the Sunshine Coast is awake in hospital and faces a string of charges.

    • 31st Jul 2019 9:05 AM
    Dangerous Gympie driver re-offended on parole release date

    premium_icon Dangerous Gympie driver re-offended on parole release date

    News The 22-year-old faced court again this week on 16 charges.

    • 31st Jul 2019 8:52 AM
    39 Gympie roads to be upgraded, repaired in the next 14 days

    premium_icon 39 Gympie roads to be upgraded, repaired in the next 14 days

    News Busy fortnight of town and rural road maintenance, construction

    • 31st Jul 2019 9:45 AM
    VOTE NOW: One of these agents will be Gympie's best realtor

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: One of these agents will be Gympie's best realtor

    News Voting is only open for a short time to decide Gympie's best agent