UPDATE: Three hurt in Gympie crash

UPDATE 12.25PM: THREE people have been taken to hospital after a two car crash on Excelsior Rd this morning.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman, two men and one woman were taken to Gympie Hospital.

Crash on Excelsior Rd Gympie. scott kovacevic

She said one of the drivers, was a male, was taken to Gympie hospital after suffering a "post-medial" event, while the other male driver reportedly suffered minor injuries.

A third female patient was taken to hospital experiencing neck pain.

EARLIER 11AM: A CAR crash near St Patrick's College a short time ago is disrupting traffic in both directions on Excelsior.

Emergency workers are at the scene at the corner of Hilton Rd and Cockburn Lane and have just freed the driver of a white ute which has received what appears to be moderate damage.

The other car involved is a Ford Falcon but the occupants of that car are out of the vehicle. It remains unknown just had bad the injuries suffered by the driver of the white ute are as emergency workers help him at the scene.

Traffic is at a stand still currently and drivers are advised to avoid the area.