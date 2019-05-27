Tradie quits job after winning record jackpot at Mackay club

A lucky Mackay man won't be returning to work after his huge jackpot win at Magpies Sporting Club on Sunday.

A MACKAY tradie has announced he won't be turning up to work today, or any other day, after taking home a handy $5.1 million Keno jackpot.

After winning the Mega Millions 10 Spot at Magpies Sporting Club Mackay on Sunday afternoon, the tradie, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the win would set up his wife and family for the rest of their lives.

The jackpot total of $5,167,445.00 makes this the biggest Keno prize winner in Queensland.

Speaking to a Keno spokesperson after his win, the man, who is in his 40s, said he couldn't believe his luck.

"I think I might retire now, thank you very much. I'm not going to work tomorrow," he laughed.

Queensland's newest multi-millionaire said he had been playing the same numbers on his Keno tickets for the past two years - a mix of family birth dates and favourite numbers.

It will take some time for the win to really sink in.

"When they told me the amount, I just couldn't believe it. It hasn't sunk in. I'm holding on tight to this ticket and I'm going to go home and I'll be wrapping myself in cotton wool until I get the cheque," he told a Keno representative.

Like a lot of people, he usually keeps his last game ticket to check the next time he comes back to the club, but this time he felt the urge to check the ticket before he left.

He said seeing the win come up on the screen was a memory he would never forget.

"At first, they said 'you've won more than $5000', and I thought 'oh, that's good'. Then I saw on the screen the jackpot had been won and I started to think 'maybe it's me?'," he said.

"Seeing the win come up on the screen - that's a memory that will stick with me for a long, long time," he said.

The man told Keno the win would be life changing for everyone around him.

"Well, the first thing out of my wife's mouth was 'we'll fix the kids up for the future', so that's what we'll do.

"It's not all about me, I've got a lovely family to share it with. It just still hasn't sunk in yet."

Magpies Sporting Club duty manager, Sarah Zammit, said it was the club's biggest win to date.

"I got called over to the Keno terminal and the winner had just found out. I could see he was in shock and a bit emotional," she said.

"Everyone's so happy for him. We wish him all the very best with his prize."