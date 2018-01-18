Tradie angle as koala cruelty probe continues

OUTRAGE: The picture that outraged the world, after an unknown person screwed this koala to a post at the Brooloo Park Lookout and (below) a close-up of how it was done.

THE RSPCA is investigating the possibility a tradie is responsible for the koala incident that outraged the world.

Whether the koala was dead already, the gruesome reality is that someone had some screws and used them proficiently, when he or she attached the animal to a pole of the gazebo at Brooloo Park Lookout on Wednesday last week.

RSPCA lead investigator Sharni Statham, said it was not known if the koala was alive and cruelly screwed to the pole, or if it had already died from being run over.

"We know a number of people were travelling along the Kenilworth Brooloo Road that day about 7.45 to 8am.”

An autopsy photo of the koala that was found screwed to a post in Brooloo Park on Wednesday. Contributed

Gympie man Dave Phillips had seen the koala, noted a serious head injury and assumed it was alive when he went for help.

"At the same time, some council workers were heading to the lookout to work on the gazebo.

"People from Queensland Koala Rescue went to the lookout to stay with the koala in case it was still alive.

"The council workers took the photo that outraged the world.

"We now know because of serious internal injuries that the koala was probably dead before being attached to the gazebo.

"We think it was probably hit by a car, but we still would like to know what happened.

"She would have died quite quickly, which is a bonus.”

Ms Statham said anyone with further information might phone 1300 264 625 or 3426 9999.”