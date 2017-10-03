Trademan's dedication gains runners-up prize

RUNNER-UP: Stewart Willcock of Gympie Master Locksmiths was second in the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Claudia Kruppel accepted the award on his behalf and is pictured above with Adam Madill from Madill's Motor Group which sponsored this category.

RUNNER-UP: Stewart Willcock of Gympie Master Locksmiths was second in the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Claudia Kruppel accepted the award on his behalf and is pictured above with Adam Madill from Madill's Motor Group which sponsored this category. Tom Daunt

STEWART Willcock of Gympie Master Locksmiths took out the runners-up prize for Entrepreneur of the Year at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards at the weekend.

Although he's been in business for only three years, Mr Willcock is forging a name for himself as a reliable and fully qualified tradesman.

"For me, business excellence means giving it my all. Assisting Gympie people both personally and with their business in a professional manner 24/7 is an absolute honour,” he said when he discovered he had been nominated.

The judges were impressed with Mr Willcock's obvious passion for his trade and how much the business had expanded.

"His dedication to help the next generation of locksmiths is noteworthy and the outstanding feature of Stewart's business management is his focus on the future and belief in the future of the region,” the judges said.

"His focus on his staff and providing opportunities for their growth is excellent to see.”

Read about more winners at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce awards HERE.