Breakfast should be everyone’s go-to first date Picture: SUPPLIED
Dating

The power of breakfast

by RAPHAELLA ‘SMASHED AVO’ SAROUKOS
23rd Mar 2019 8:50 AM
Subscriber only

DINNER has been the go-to first date for decades but it's time we kick it to the kerb.

Food is the way to the heart and what better way to secure a soulmate than through the most important meal of the day: breakfast.

Breakfast is superior to dinner in many ways and here are a few reasons why.

There are more post-meal opportunities. At dinner, if the date goes well you're limited to a kiss on the cheek and an invitation to one or the other's house. At breakfast however the options are plentiful and more interesting. Go down to the beach, bowling, see a movie. If your date loves dogs, go to a dog park and watch the puppers play.

Breakfast is cheaper. These days a cocktail can buy at least two coffees. A typical meal is between $15 and $25 plus it's also easier to choose a place to dine; no matter where you go, the options will be similar.

It's easier to bail. At dinner if the date isn't going well, you're limited to an unconvincing "Oh I have to get up early" or "Oh I'm not feeling well", which means faking stomach crams and the whole situation gets too elaborate.

With breakfast you can choose from a myriad of options, from a work emergency to prior commitments or a birthday. There is no limit to the imagination.

Take a chance on breakfast and scrap your next dinner date.

breakfast eating food health lifestyle

