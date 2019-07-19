Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jackie Trad
Jackie Trad
Politics

Trad to sell controversial investment property

by Steven Wardill, Sarah Vogler
19th Jul 2019 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JACKIE Trad will sell an investment property for the same price she bought it for amid a growing integrity scandal over the purchase.

It comes just a day after The Courier-Mail revealed Ms Trad had purchased the home in a suburb set to benefit from the $5.4 billion Cross River Rail and failed to properly declare it.

The property at Abingdon Street, Woolloongabba.
The property at Abingdon Street, Woolloongabba.

"The Deputy Premier received advice from the Integrity Commissioner today," a spokeswoman for Ms Trad said in a statement. "She is seeking further advice. Regardless, and in order to remove any doubt, the Deputy Premier will sell the property at the same price it was purchased for. The advice will be made available in full when it's received."

Deputy LNP Leader Tim Mander called on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to stand Ms Trad aside until the "integrity crisis" is resolved.

"Selling the house is a clear admission of guilt," Mr Mander said.

"Jackie Trad failed to comply with the integrity framework and is in blatant breach of its rules.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk must now stand Jackie Trad down and release the full advice given by the Integrity Commissioner."

More Stories

conflict of interests editors picks investment property jackie trad

Top Stories

    150 gather to celebrate Gympie family reunion

    premium_icon 150 gather to celebrate Gympie family reunion

    News Family come from as far away as Singapore to attend family reunion.

    What to do if you think you’ve been underpaid

    premium_icon What to do if you think you’ve been underpaid

    News One in five workers are being underpaid

    Vulnerable Gympie dental patients are being forced to travel

    premium_icon Vulnerable Gympie dental patients are being forced to travel

    News Private Hospital closure leaves local dentists without theatre

    BREAKING: US mega-star backs Gympie rapper after online hate

    premium_icon BREAKING: US mega-star backs Gympie rapper after online hate

    News "T-Dub - the best rapper in Australia - Ice says so.”