Trad non-committal on Gympie council inquiry call

NON-COMMITTAL: Local Government Minister Jackie Trad says she will "carefully consider” a petition calling for an inquiry into Gympie Regional Council, but remains non-committal about any decision she may make.

QUEENSLAND Local Government Minister and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad says she will consider a petition call for an inquiry into Gympie Regional Council, but is non-committal on what decision she will make.

In a statement issued to The Gympie Times in response to the petition, she promised only that she would "take appropriate action if necessary.”

The petition, initiated by Gympie woman Kathy Little Walker, was tabled in state parliament on Tuesday by Gympie MP Tony Perrett.

The petition did not conform to the specified wording normally required for presentation of petitions in parliament, but was tabled as a "non-conforming petition.”

It is believed to have been signed by 2000 people, but this figure is not made plain in Hansard, as would have been the case with a conforming one.

"We will carefully consider all correspondence received and take appropriate action if necessary,” Ms Trad told The Gympie Times.

Commenting on the petition's claim of a purge of council senior staff, she indicated staff who feel they are unfairly treated should approach the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission.

"The commission is our state's independent industrial umpire and I encourage staff to make representations to the commission if they are experiencing issues in the workplace.

"We will continue to work with all councils to best serve their ratepayers,” she said.