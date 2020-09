Paramedics were called to a Nanango property after a man was injured in a tractor crash.

A man has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after a tractor crash at a private property at Nanango on Saturday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said he had arm, chest and facial injuries after the incident which happened around 8.45am.

She said he was initially taken to Nanango Hospital but has since been flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He is in a serious but stable condition.