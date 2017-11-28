Tozer St crash - two injured in morning impact

Tozer St crash : Tozer St crash

TWO people have been treated by ambulance officers at the scene of a two-vehicle smash in Tozer St, Gympie, near the Tozer Park Rd intersection..

The crash, involving a small white Toyota hatchback and a dark grey SUV, occurred about 7.30am, just before the school traffic peak.

RELATED: Car and tip truck clip on Bruce Hwy this morning

Photos View Photo Gallery

One lane of Tozer St is closed but police are directing traffic past the crash and drivers are still able to access Tozer Park Rd.

The SUV occupant, a man, is in an ambulance and wearing a neck brace and the woman, believed to be elderly, was also being treated by ambulance officers.

Both people are conscious.

More information as it becomes available.