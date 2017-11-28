Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tozer St crash - two injured in morning impact

Arthur Gorrie
by

TWO people have been treated by ambulance officers at the scene of a two-vehicle smash in Tozer St, Gympie, near the Tozer Park Rd intersection..

The crash, involving a small white Toyota hatchback and a dark grey SUV, occurred about 7.30am, just before the school traffic peak.

RELATED: Car and tip truck clip on Bruce Hwy this morning

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

One lane of Tozer St is closed but police are directing traffic past the crash and drivers are still able to access Tozer Park Rd.

The SUV occupant, a man, is in an ambulance and wearing a neck brace and the woman, believed to be elderly, was also being treated by ambulance officers.

Both people are conscious.

More information as it becomes available.

CRASH: The crash scene at Tozer Rd this morning.
CRASH: The crash scene at Tozer Rd this morning. Frances Klein

Topics:  ambulance gympie crashes injuries police two injured

Gympie Times
Back for another swing despite drop in support

Back for another swing despite drop in support

One Nation support emerged in the region, but it was not enough to unseat Tony Perrett.

Gloves off: Hartwig challenges Mayor to 'let Fredman speak'

Bob Fredman "retired” from his senior position with the council in 2016.

Letter asks: Was the staff purge worth it?

Who did Gympie's early voters turn out in droves to support?

Pre-polling in Gympie gave incumbent LNP candidate Tony Perrett a significant boost.

More than a quarter of the region had their say early.

Mayor shoots down council staff purge allegation

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran has refuted claims from one of his councillors the job ads recently published were to replace staff lost in a "purge”.

Job ads relate to staff on maternity leave, long service, retirement

Local Partners