35°
News

Toyotas recalled as gear issues put drivers at risk

1st Dec 2016 5:07 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A RANGE of Toyota vans are being recalled with the Japanese automotive giant asking customers to bring their Hiace vehicles in for repair.

The Toyota recall targets Hiace vans built between 2009 and 2012.

They include models:

  • KDH201
  • KDH221
  • KDH223
  • TRH201
  • TRH221
  • TRH223

Toyota has confirmed that these Hiace vans in automatic, may have issues changing gear.

They may be unable to shift out of park, drive or reverse.

The ACCC warns that if a driver is unable to shift out of park, drive or reverse, it "may increase the risk of an accident".

Hiace owners affected are being sent a letter by Toyota, asking them to bring in the van for free repairs.

Check out the full list of vehicles affected here.

Topics:  cars editors picks motoring recall toyota

Just In

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Toyotas recalled as gear issues put drivers at risk

Toyotas recalled as gear issues put drivers at risk

A RANGE of Toyotas are being recalled with the Japanese automotive giant asking customers to bring their Hiace vehicles in for repair.

Letterbox vandalism sends anger through street

Scott Kovacevic with one of the letterboxes vandalised on Louisa St on Tuesday night.

Letterboxes have been vandalised on a Gympie street.

Gympie singer-songwriter another Golden Guitar hopeful

GUNNING FOR GOLD: Singer-songwriter Graham Rodger

Graham Rodger is hoping to pick up an award in Tamworth next year.

Could Caitlyn strike gold in Tamworth?

BIG THINGS AHEAD: After a huge 2016, Caitlyn Shadbolt is looking forward to what next year will bring.

Our Cait picks up another Golden Guitar nomination.

Local Partners

Mary Valley strengthens ties with Sunshine Coast

HIGH praise from Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford has been given to Mary Valley Country marketing for the way it has been showcasing the Valley.

WATCH: Special day for young Gympie battler

ON PATROL: Nine-year-old Nathan Faucett with his official police cap

Nine-year-old Nathan Faucett isn't letting arthritis stop his fun.

Your guide to entertainment around the Gympie region this week. Dec 2-4

ROCK ON: Gary Cosgrove, aka "Guitar Cozzy" will be on hand to satisfy your electric rock needs this weekend.

What's on in and around Gympie this weekend

What's on around Gympie this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary November 30 to December 2

What's on around Gympie today and tomorrow

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary for November 29 and 30

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

HE HAS travelled across the world, appeared in a film and on television, helped wrestle and tag crocodiles in the name of researchall before his 13th birthday.

Your guide to entertainment around the Gympie region this week. Dec 2-4

ROCK ON: Gary Cosgrove, aka "Guitar Cozzy" will be on hand to satisfy your electric rock needs this weekend.

What's on in and around Gympie this weekend

Gympie singer-songwriter another Golden Guitar hopeful

GUNNING FOR GOLD: Singer-songwriter Graham Rodger

Graham Rodger is hoping to pick up an award in Tamworth next year.

Could Caitlyn strike gold in Tamworth?

BIG THINGS AHEAD: After a huge 2016, Caitlyn Shadbolt is looking forward to what next year will bring.

Our Cait picks up another Golden Guitar nomination.

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

EP on the way for release in 2017. Photo Contributed

Dead Eyed Stare video doesn't blink

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

22 Dennis Little Drive, Glanmire 4570

Commercial 9,500m2 of medium zoned industrial land with assorted buildings. Two road frontage ... Auction

9,500m2 of medium zoned industrial land with assorted buildings. Two road frontage (Dennis Little Drive and Rafter Road) located in a well established industrial...

PICTURE PERFECT ACREAGE

83 Neusavale Road, Wolvi 4570

House 3 2 4 $440,000

Situated on 3.2 fully fenced, level acres is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is in a great location. This home features a new large kitchen with plenty of...

SUBURBAN SPLENDOUR

22 Willow Grove Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $400,000

This spacious 4 bedroom home on 1001 m2 is in a great location. The open plan lounge/kitchen/dining area opens onto the outdoor entertainment area. Separate...

AFFORDABLE LIFESTYLE OR INVESTMENT

Unit 3 6 Louisa Street, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $190,000

Want to find a property that you can afford without breaking the bank account? Then this great lifestyle opportunity is perfect for you to downsize too or invest...

HURRY, OPPORTUNITY IS KNOCKING

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Don't put off seeing this home or you'll pass up a rare buy. On offer is a spacious brick home on a large parcel of land. - Spacious brick home boosts 3 great...

RARE EAST SIDE 21 ACRES

29 Gate Road, Canina 4570

House 4 2 2 $634,000

Don't miss this rare eastern side opportunity. The owners have bought a caravan and are going travelling! - In a prime location, you will find this fully...

CALICO CREEK - 110 ACRES OF FERTILE SOIL!!

206 Burgess Rd, Calico Creek 4570

Rural 3 1 1 BY DEADLINE 7th...

andbull; Approximately 110 acres andbull; 40 Breeders andbull; Improved pastures andbull; 2 Dams andbull; Mostly all cleared on undulating scrub fertile soil/Frost...

BRAND NEW HOME IN THE MAKING WITH POOL and SHED!!!!!

32 Judicial Circuit, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 $395,000

Calling all first home buyers looking for the perfect home with an eye for quality and luxury. Take advantage of the first home owner's grant which is only...

SELLING FAST!!!

Lots Sovereign Heights Estate, Southside 4570

Residential Land Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an ... FROM $127,500

Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an edge-of-town rural setting can deliver. Situated several minutes to the south of...

HUGE OPPORTUNITY IN THE MARY VALLEY!!!

54 Gilldora Rd, Gilldora 4570

House 3 1 AUCTION 17th...

This 24.48ha (more or less) block has come to the market and offers a fabulous opportunity for the astute buyer looking for acreage in the picturesque Mary Valley.

'I lost it all': Scott Juniper reveals battle to recover

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!