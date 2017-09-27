Toddler rushed to hospital after swallowing insect

The aftermath of the encounter with a White Cedar Moth that produced a serious reaction in Alice-Rose McNaught

The aftermath of the encounter with a White Cedar Moth that produced a serious reaction in Alice-Rose McNaught Contributed

ALICE-Rose McNaught was happily playing at a well known local park when all of a sudden her face swelled.

The one year old started to vomit violently.

Her heart rate became elevated and just before she was rushed to Gympie Hospital she started to develop a crimson red rash on her face.

As far as her parents knew she wasn't allergic to anything and had never had a reaction like this to anything before.

Amidst the panic, Alice's mother Dani Clifford noticed her daughter was holding a small insect.

It was a White Cedar Moth.

Predominately found in Queensland and Western Australia, the moth derives its name from the type of tree it inhabits.

While white cedar trees are common enough around Gympie, violent physical reactions after coming in contact with them are not.

Video: Alice-Rose and the big bug bite: A warning for all parents in Gympie

"My first though was that she had a moth and that they were pretty harmless," Ms Clifford said.

"But when she vomited and had a huge reaction to it I thought something is not right, this is serious."

"She was in Gympie Hospital for three to four hours.

"They wanted to make sure they had got all the swelling," she said.

After her discharge, Alice continued to have severe swelling and a ferocious rash on her face which subsided days later.

She also had to be syringe fed on account of the swelling.

"She (Alice) is still not 100 percent," Ms Clifford said.

"I just thought if a younger baby did that, it could nearly be fatal.

"We were up for two hours every night just trying to get fluid into her.

"She was screaming every time we touched her mouth."