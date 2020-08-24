Menu
The Kilkivan man allegedly told his neighbour he looked like ‘s---’ and then slapped him in the face, following a neighbourhood dispute. File photo
‘Toxic’ Gympie region neighbours’ dispute turns violent

Maddie Manwaring
24th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
A KILKIVAN man who police allege assaulted his neighbour and abused Gympie officers was in a “toxic” situation according to his lawyer.

On June 11, police were called after Mark David Ward, 48, approached his neighbour when he arrived home, and allegedly told him “you look like s--- in your old age”.

“You’re the s---, mate,” the neighbour replied.

Police allege Ward then struck his neighbour across the face, hitting his eye and cheek and knocking his glasses off, before returning to his yard.

The police also said Ward’s neighbour had CCTV cameras installed on his property which captured the offence.

It is alleged while being interviewed about the incident at the Kilkivan police station, Ward became argumentative and uncooperative with police, and said ‘f--- you’ to them before leaving.

Ward faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this week and initially pleaded guilty to one charge of unlawful assault, however after he claimed the situation was different to what was presented in court and that he was provoked, Magistrate Chris Callaghan refused to accept the plea.

Ward’s lawyer claimed there were “toxic circumstances” between the neighbours, and there had been a lead up to the incident.

The court heard Ward claimed he had been moving his rubbish bins when his neighbour drove down the street, and swerved close enough to him that he thought he would be run over.

Mr Callaghan adjourned the matter to September 28.

