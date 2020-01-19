Man accused of 56 child sex crimes spanning decades

A 59-year-old Aitkenvale man has been charged with 56 counts of indecent treatment of child under 17.

A 59-year-old Aitkenvale man has been charged with 56 counts of indecent treatment of child under 17.

A Townsville man charged with more than 50 sex offences remains behind bars and will next face court on Monday.

The 59-year-old Aitkenvale man has been charged with 56 counts of indecent treatment of child under 17 and one count of sexual assault after the investigation into alleged child sex offences dating back to 1988.

The man who cannot be named for legal reasons, was mentioned in Townsville Magistrates Court on Saturday, his matter was adjourned.

Detectives from the Townsville Child Protection Investigation Unit conducted a lengthy investigation into alleged offences that occurred against a boy and a girl - who were under the age of 17 - between 1988 and 2003 within the Townsville area.

Police will also allege a 26-year-old woman was assaulted in 2019.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have any further information on these incidents to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.