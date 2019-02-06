After the floods, the mop-up begins

A police car is seen partially submerged in a drain. Picture: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

AN INVESTIGATION is under way into the conduct of police after two men were killed during the monster monsoonal flood in Queensland's north.

Townsville's big wet turned deadly after the bodies of Troy Mathieson, 23, and Hughie Morton, 21, were discovered in a Townsville drain.

Ethical Standards Command flew into Townsville from Brisbane to commence an investigation.

The two were last seen by police in the early hours of Monday morning when the flood crisis was at its worst.

It is understood police were chasing the men from the scene of an alleged break-and-enter at Aitkenvale.

Kandace Wyles, a cousin of the men, said she was devastated.

"They (the family) are not coping at all," she said.

"They were beautiful boys."

Troy Mathieson

Hughie Morton

The multimillion-dollar clean-up began as determined residents from Idalia, Rosslea and Hermit Park returned home to assess damage.

While Townsville braced for more rain overnight, 12 schools will reopen today.

Family belongings and furniture littered front yards while cars were strewn along streets, having been moved by the water.

The number of homes destroyed is unknown as the city is in "response mode", but thousands were inundated.

Tania and Frank Giddy assessed the damage of their Idalia home after water tore through the four bedrooms, theatre room and office of their "baby" built 10 years ago.

Ms Giddy was at work when her husband fled.

"It was just an instinct," Mr Giddy said.

"I was holding the dogs on top of my head when I was walking across a nearby bridge. It was fast flowing."

Tania and Frank Giddy of Lakeland Boulevard, Idalia, survey the damage. Picture: Michael Chambers

Lachlan Gleeson, 27, and Erin Hanna, 25, were at a house over the weekend when floodwaters began rushing into the cul-de-sac outside.

The sheer volume of water began flooding houses across the street and started to build up along a fence at the end of the cul-de-sac.

Mr Gleeson and Ms Hanna joined with neighbours to break down the fence to allow water to flow out on to the street before getting out themselves.

"We took what we could and got out of there," Ms Hanna said.

"The water just came racing in."

Townsville-born-and-bred resident Greg Copnell was one of many who remained inside his home as water inundated those around him.

The Hermit Park resident refused to leave as floodwaters rose to the floorboards of his high-set Queenslander.

Greg Copnell, who stayed on at his Hermit Park home despite warnings, enjoys a beer in his front yard. Picture: Lachie Millard

"I only began to worry at about 1am (Sunday) when it reached its peak," he said.

"The water was almost up to the floorboards upstairs. I was never going to leave. I was going to go down with the ship."

Mr Copnell and his partner remained safe and dry ­upstairs, but under the house was inundated with water and mud.

"All you can do is laugh," he said.

"We'll just have to wait until the water recedes now and then start cleaning up."

Despite a brief respite yesterday, more rain is forecast to hit the region today and tomorrow. A further 160mm of rain could fall on Townsville before the weekend, following heavy falls around Proserpine and Mackay.

The Townsville area has had more than a year's worth of rain in just 10 days.

Craig Windel and son Brodie sweep mud from their front drive at their home in Idalia, Townsville. Picture: Glenn Hunt

The Bureau of Meteorology's Vinord Anand said Upper Bluewater (2140mm) and Paluma (2212mm) had smashed the average annual rainfall of 1127.9mm.

Ross River Dam had last night fallen to 193 per cent, but the water spilling from its gates was still "violent" yesterday afternoon.

Chopper pilot Lieutenant Colonel Jamie Martin, said the water had subsided quickly. "The worst depth of water was on the bottom of Idalia," he said. "(In Rosslea) all you could see were the trees and half of the houses poking up at 9am on Monday morning. I'd say it's come down 1.5 to 2m since then.

"The most significant thing was the extent of the inundation. For us, it was that we were able to get in there and get people out, it was pretty congested with debris."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited ground zero yesterday, reassuring the city it would receive all the necessary funding to help clean up.