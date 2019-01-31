Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

VIDEO: City unit block at risk of collapse
News

VIDEO: City unit block at risk of collapse

by MADURA McCORMACK, TESS IKONOMOU
31st Jan 2019 2:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SET of units in Townsville City is at serious risk of collapse after its retaining walls and foundations collapsed.

Emergency services are on scene at the Stanley St complex.

It is understood Stanley St will soon be closed to traffic as rescue crews deal with the situation.

The unit complex at Stanley St is currently being evacuated by emergency services.

It is understood police are also evacuating residents from two homes that are downhill from the unit complex.

A Stanley Street unit complex is at risk of collapse as the wet weather floods the city. Photo: Tess Ikonomou
A Stanley Street unit complex is at risk of collapse as the wet weather floods the city. Photo: Tess Ikonomou

Ergon Energy are being called to assist in switching off power supply to the complex, as well as one or two neighbouring properties.

More to come.

editors picks townsville

Top Stories

    Police: DNA bungle affects more than 100 cases

    premium_icon Police: DNA bungle affects more than 100 cases

    Crime A DNA bungle has led to a review of more than 100 cases, police say

    Reluctant Gympie heroes referred for more bravery awards

    Reluctant Gympie heroes referred for more bravery awards

    News That little boy just kept pleading: 'please don't let me die'

    Gympie region bridge to close in April for restructure

    premium_icon Gympie region bridge to close in April for restructure

    News A Gympie region bridge will undergo major restructure in April.

    Govt looks to $86 million spend on Bruce Hwy north of Gympie

    premium_icon Govt looks to $86 million spend on Bruce Hwy north of Gympie

    News Planning is underway to ensure the project is shovel-ready for 2021.