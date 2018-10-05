Town ratepayers don't subsidise rural ratepayers: Cr Stewart

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

TO STATE, as some councillors have done, that urban residents subsidise rural residents because they pay less rate in the dollar is very misleading.

This is because the value of the land is not necessarily related to the cost of services provided.

Nor is is easy to decide who benefits from what services.

Just because a service is located in a town does not mean only town people benefit.

Not everyone in Imbil, Goomeri or Gympie uses their local library.

Some of the most enthusiastic library users live out of town, sometimes a long way out of town.

Town people use rural roads, and rural people use roads in town.

Gympie Council 2018 Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald. Renee Albrecht

There is no easy way to allocate cost of services to various areas.

We all pay a lot of rates, there is no doubt some have had large rate increases this year, on top of increases last year that were compounded by land revaluations.

My division includes people who live near the middle of town, to people who live 30km from Gympie and the closest waste transfer station.

I refuse to generalise about who uses what services, who subsidises who, or who deserves what.

We are far better to think of what needs should council meet, and how it is best to meet those needs. It is not about who "deserves" what or who has paid for what.

We will prioritise needs differently. It is appropriate to debate what needs to be done and what needs council should seek to address.

We can think beyond ourselves to think of the needs of others, and to work as an entire region, as one community.

Dan Stewart,

Gympie Regional Councillor Division 5