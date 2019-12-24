Menu
Imbil Bowls Club will host its last bash on Australia Day.
Town bowled over by closure of community asset

Felicity Ripper
24th Dec 2019 11:31 AM
A HINTERLAND town has been bowled over by the news that its bowls club will close in just days due to a lack of support.

Friday will be the last night of regular trading for Imbil Bowls Club despite ongoing efforts from its committee to entice more patrons.

During the six years that Jeff Parker has served as treasurer they tried a number of strategies to draw in more local support including building a new deck, coldroom and creating a new menu.

But it wasn't enough to save the club which provided a community meeting point for more than 60 years.

"I tried my hardest and the committee and the women in the kitchen did an awesome job but at times it's been very trying and I've just had enough," Mr Parker said.

"It's sad because the club provided a family-friendly alternative to the hotel and there was always lots of activities on offer.

"But the restaurant was mainly supported by visitors and the bowlers have disappeared to other clubs who host bigger competitions."

Gympie division 8 councillor Bob Fredman said the closure was a result of a change in demand and a change in people's habits.

"It's sad days but it's early days and it's part of the march towards inevitable change," Cr Fredman said.

"Hopefully we can find a great new use for the site.

"Who knows what could grow from it- hopefully something bigger and better."

Mr Parker said the only way the bowls club could reopen was if a whole new committee was formed at an annual general meeting in February.

"Since we've been talking about the closure we've had support from people who never even visited the bowls club," Mr Parker said.

"If they want it to remain they need to realise what they have here in town.

"Become a member and have an input."

Mr Parker said the club would host its "last bash" on Australia Day for anyone who had an allegiance with the club over the years.

The bar will be open and a barbecue, entertainment and games will be provided.

