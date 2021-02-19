Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gold Coast robbery, man threatens chemist, demanding drugs
Gold Coast robbery, man threatens chemist, demanding drugs
Crime

Towel-draped, blue glove-wearing bandit holds up chemist

by Nilsson Jones
19th Feb 2021 9:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Coomera detectives investigating the overnight robbery of an Oxenford chemist have released images of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.
Around 10pm Thursday, the man entered a business on Leo Graham Way, threatening two female employees and demanding drugs.
As one was calling police the man jumped the counter and stole packets of medication off the shelf before fleeing on foot.
No one was physically injured.
Police, including a police dog and handler, attended the scene, however the man was not located.
He is described as caucasian with a solid build and was wearing a towel on his head, a peak cap, brown long sleeve top and black, red and white board shorts, white runners and green cotton gloves.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Towel-draped, blue glove-wearing bandit holds up chemist

More Stories

crime gold caost

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that we all need to support one another. Your support for local journalism is more important than ever.

        How to best receive Gympie news in wake of Facebook ban

        How to best receive Gympie news in wake of Facebook ban

        News Facebook has banned Australian publishers from posting news on their pages – but...

        VOTE NOW: Which of these 49 bubs will be Gympie’s cutest?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Which of these 49 bubs will be Gympie’s cutest?

        News After an overwhelming response online, this newest quest for the crown of Gympie’s...

        ‘You destroyed her childhood’: Welder who raped sister

        Premium Content ‘You destroyed her childhood’: Welder who raped sister

        News Judge Cash told the 29-year-old he had ‘torn his family apart’