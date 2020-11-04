Towed: Scammers target storm-hit families

Rebecca and Peter Knight were at their Springfield Lakes home when the Saturday night storm hit. Picture: Ebony Graveur

Rebecca and Peter Knight were at their Springfield Lakes home when the Saturday night storm hit. Picture: Ebony Graveur

Opportunistic scammers are targeting residents who are still in the early stages of clean-up following Saturday's extreme weather.

The storms, which wreaked havoc across the Ipswich region, left countless homes in Springfield, Springfield Lakes unliveable.

As residents assess damage, organise temporary living arrangements and file insurance claims, some have fallen victim to thieves posing as tradespeople.

Enormous hail 'hard to comprehend'

Ipswich Police are urging the community to be alert to possible scams, warning people to watch out for "travelling traders".

Cameron Marsh who co-owns a roof repairs business has been working on Springfield homes since Monday.

Despite having recently retired, Mr Marsh has been helping repair roofs due to the number of damaged homes in the area.

Rebecca and Peter Knight were at their Springfield Lakes home when the Saturday night storm hit. Picture: Ebony Graveur

As well as fixing roofs, he has been warning everyone he meets to watch out for fake tradespeople.

Since Sunday he has repaired between 70 and 80 roofs and has spoken to families who have encountered scammers.

"A lady was in front of the house crying - she was bawling - because one of the tow-trucks had taken her car and she didn't know where it was," Mr Marsh said.

"It wasn't done officially - they convinced her they were doing it for the insurance company."

"I'm telling people to be careful because they're out there."

On Saturday night, the Knight family received a phone call.

"About 8pm I got my first scam call saying they were a maintenance company," Peter Knight said.

"They said they had been given the job to do our maintenance and we had to put a deposit into their account and they would come out and do the work."

Rebecca Knight said door knockers posing as towing companies had been going from door to door.

Flash flooding, road chaos as super storm slams southeast

"They're saying they can tow our cars away to their yard and our assessor can go to their yard," Mrs Knight said.

"And we said our insurance company had it covered - I don't know how many other people this has happened to."

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au