Tow truck driver groomed then had sex with a child

Joel Isaacson is led away by police after pleading guilty in Gympie District Court to carnal knowledge of a child under 16.

A 26-YEAR-OLD tow truck driver will spend the next six months in jail after he pleaded to grooming a 14-year-old girl online and having sex with her.

Joel Isaacson was 23-years-old when he met the girl through friends in late 2017.

Gympie District Court heard this week Isaacson began talking to her through Snapchat, complimenting her and calling her “sexy”, “cute” and “beautiful”.

Their interactions escalated over time; she told Isaacson she enjoyed his compliments; he began sending her pictures of his penis and videos of himself masturbating; she sent him partially nude photos of herself.

In late April 2018, they were attending the same party and he began messaging, suggesting they sneak away to have sex; however as neither had a condom, he asked her to instead perform oral sex on him.

Less than three weeks later, on May 17, he organised to meet her the following night.

He picked her up down the road from her house, drove to a towing yard he was familiar with, and they had sex.

The court heard he initially “flat-out denied” the claims when questioned by police.

The Crown prosecutor told the court Isaacson’s crime was particularly concerning as it “wasn’t an isolated incident”.

“He initiated sexual contact on two occasions,” the prosecutor said, and groomed her online.

Isaacson’s lawyer, Phil Hardcastle, said his client suffered from a high level of ADHD which one assistance group determined “was too severe for them (to aid with)”.

Judge Glen Cash accepted a reference submitted on Isaacson’s behalf that his work as a tow truck driver exposed him to some traumatic events and noted he had no previous criminal history; however the nine-year age gap between he and the girl was a serious issue.

“There was a substantial age difference which you exploited,” Mr Cash said.

Isaacson pleaded guilty to three charges: carnal knowledge with a child under 16; indecent treatment of a child under 16, of or above 12; and using the internet to procure children under 16.

Mr Cash sentenced him to 18 months in jail, to be suspended after six months.