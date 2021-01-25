Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Andrew Kaltenbach from the Gold Coast had an unforgettable experience on Fraser Island as his family sat with a dying turtle for its last few hours. Picture: Supplied
Andrew Kaltenbach from the Gold Coast had an unforgettable experience on Fraser Island as his family sat with a dying turtle for its last few hours. Picture: Supplied
News

Tourists nurse injured 150-year-old K’gari turtle

Lacee Froeschl
22nd Jan 2021 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An injured turtle on Fraser Island spent its last hours surrounded by a loving family who held its flipper and stroked its head while a ranger put it to sleep.

The Kaltenbach family had enjoyed a day at Lake Wabby and the champagne pools when they spotted a large turtle at the waters edge.

It didn't look in good shape.

Its front right flipper was missing, which Andrew Kaltenbach put down to a shark attack.

"When we found him he was losing a lot of blood," he said.

No fresh brumby sighting on Fraser for past year

Questions over long impact of Fraser Island fire on wildlife

It was the family-of-five's first time on the island together and they will never forget it as each of them sat by the 150-year-old turtle and nursed it in its last hours.

"It was a heart-wrenching experience full of love and gratitude," Mr Kaltenbach said.

The Kaltenbach family from the Gold Coast had an unforgettable experience on Fraser Island as they sat with a dying turtle for its last few hours. Picture: Supplied
The Kaltenbach family from the Gold Coast had an unforgettable experience on Fraser Island as they sat with a dying turtle for its last few hours. Picture: Supplied

"We sat with him and flagged some people to call the ranger.

"Each one of us spent time with the turtle as it took about an hour from the ranger leaving us til he came back to euthanise the turtle."

Mr Kaltenbach said no words were needed as the bond between the sea creature and the family was felt.

"Such an amazing life lesson for the kids," he said.

TURTLE-Y AWESOME: Campers save turtle from fishing line

Region mourns sad loss of Fraser Coast animal rescuer

Mr Kaltenbach posted pictures and shared the story to Facebook which got the attention of hundreds of people.

"There have been naysayers and keyboard warriors saying we would have left it, but leaving it to be eaten alive by dingoes is not in my nature," he said.

"Our pictures were not happy snaps but memories that will live with us forever."

The family who had to say goodbye to their 19-year-old jack russell last year knows the feeling of being by an animals side while they take their last breaths all to well.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Teen star comes out to fans

    Teen star comes out to fans
    • 25th Jan 2021 5:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie MP: finding missing man near dam ‘a miracle’

        Premium Content Gympie MP: finding missing man near dam ‘a miracle’

        News Tony and Michele Perrett found the man more than two weeks after he disappeared, but are perplexed by the fact the dam had been searched days before

        Why theft in Gympie dropped 24 per cent in 2020

        Premium Content Why theft in Gympie dropped 24 per cent in 2020

        News A stunning downturn in offences ended a 20-year-high spike in reported theft crimes...

        Why Gympie break-ins remain at a 15 year high

        Premium Content Why Gympie break-ins remain at a 15 year high

        News The number of unlawful entry crimes continues to climb but remain well below what...

        What’s on the council’s agenda for first meeting of 2021

        Premium Content What’s on the council’s agenda for first meeting of 2021

        News The question of who will cover the $15m cost of sewering Southside is one of...