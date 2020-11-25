Tourist park’s ambitious tilt at exploding grey nomad market

GREY NOMADS ARE COMING: Kilkivan Bush Camping has unveiled plans to more than double its capacity from 86 campsites and cabins to 200.

GYMPIE’S west is poised to become a grey nomad hot spot, with plans revealed to double the capacity of Kilkivan’s 39-year-old tourist park.

The owners of Kilkivan Bush Camping on Rossmore Road have asked Gympie Regional Council for permission to expand the number of campsites at the 7.8ha site from 86 to 200, to be rolled out in several stages.

If approved, the Kilkivan campground will be able to offer guests 90 powered sites, 10 cabins and 100 unpowered sites.

If approved it would allow the park to offer 90 powered sites, 10 cabins and 100 unpowered sites to visitors, all within the camp's existing footprint.

The 200 campsites would initially be primarily for some long weekends, limited to four consecutive nights and for no more than four times every year.

They would eventually become a permanent fixture but still only reach that limit “at certain times of the year”, the development application said.

RVs are expected to account for most of the additional campers.

“The existing camping areas are sufficient to accommodate the proposed additional campsites and no additional camping areas are proposed.

“Guests will be expected to keep noise to a minimum so there is not expected to be any off-site noise impacts from guests of the caravan park and their visitors whilst camping.”

Map of the Kilkivan campgrounds on Rossmore Road.

Laundry and barbecue facilities and a playground will also be constructed.

A traffic report accompanying the application said the expansion would not “adversely impact” the surrounding roads but an upgrade to the Rossmore Rd-Wide Bay Highway intersection would be needed.

Kilkivan Bush Camping’s application is open for public feedback until December 7.

To view the full development application CLICK HERE.