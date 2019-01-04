Tourist invasion makes Rainbow Beach a worldwide drawcard

GOOD TIMES AND GREAT WEATHER: Big crowds at Rainbow Beach have given life savers plenty of bathers to watch out for - and business is booming say the accommodation providers.

OVERSEAS visitors will amount to more than one-third of Australia's population in 2019 and most of them will be heading for the Cooloola Coast, especially Rainbow Beach.

And that does not include many of the the total number of visitors, according to Gympie Region Tourism Development manager Andrew Saunders.

The domestic market, Mr Saunders said, is still our biggest customer base.

"The Gympie region has enjoyed strong tourism growth over the past several years and this is expected to continue,” Mr Saunders said yesterday.

Although the drive market is still the main source of visitors to Gympie region, some of these will be from overseas.

"And the majority of visitors head to the coast, in particular Rainbow Beach,” he said.

"Rainbow Beach has had excellent growth in the international market,” Mr Saunders said.

Overseas visitors were notably from the UK, Germany and German speaking European countries and Scandinavian nations.

And they are an increasingly important sector.

"Some tourism operators have up to 40 per cent of their customer base from the international market,” he said.

It was an observation which supported earlier comments by well known Cooloola Coast accommodation providers that they were obtaining an increasing share of their business from agents marketing their businesses overseas.

"Increasing international visitation and diversifying the source markets, both domestic and international, has been a (deliberate) strategy,” he said.

Overseas visitors are increasingly seen as a levelling influence for tourism businesses, which are often subject to extreme seasonal fluctuations.

Cooloola Coast business operators say overseas visitors have helped them through the less busy seasons, between holiday periods.

It is all part of a strategy to diversify the income sources for Gympie region's tourism businesses, Mr Saunders said.

"Increasing the international visitation (to the region) and diversifying the source markets (domestic and international) has been a strategy (to make) the "low” seasons more profitable,” he said.