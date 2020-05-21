Tourism strategic plan ‘out the window’ due to COVID-19

WAY AHEAD: Tourism Noosa's Food Tourism Manager Lee Huber, Tourism Noosa CEO Mel Anderson, Country Noosa President Martin Duncan, Mayor Clare Stewart, Cooroy Chamber of Commerce President Chris Bell and Cr Karen Finzel discuss the way back.

WAY AHEAD: Tourism Noosa's Food Tourism Manager Lee Huber, Tourism Noosa CEO Mel Anderson, Country Noosa President Martin Duncan, Mayor Clare Stewart, Cooroy Chamber of Commerce President Chris Bell and Cr Karen Finzel discuss the way back.

NOOSA’S peak tourism body has thrown its strategic plan out the window and is starting again in the wake of travel restrictions and border closures brought on by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Planning is now underway at Tourism Noosa for a new two-year strategic plan and members have been sent a survey to provide feedback.

Noosa tourism turnover had been going gangbusters the year before with a groundbreaking billion dollar record performance, before COVID-19 hit.

CEO Melanie Anderson said the current strategic plan for Noosa was no longer applicable in the current environment.

“COVID-19 and travel restrictions has literally changed tourism in our country and for Noosa, our current plan with a focus on interstate and international travellers is simply not possible at this point in time,” Ms Anderson said.

“The Tourism Noosa Board and our team are developing a new strategic vision for the future leadership and management of tourism industry in our community with a focus on the next two years as we rebuild post COVID.

“As part of this process, we are undertaking a comprehensive consultation phase with our members, industry and key stakeholders within our community to gain their thoughts and ideas and importantly their needs as we plan for the future of our region,” she said.

Tourism Noosa member Liam Kennedy from the Stay Noosa Group said COVID-19 had “put the handbrake on our industry”.

“There is no doubt that every business individually and collectively will need to pivot and adjust who their customer is and how they market to them,” Mr Kennedy said.

“Having a strong strategic plan for our region will help support and navigate businesses in our region through these challenging times.”

Tourism Noosa encourages both members and community groups to respond to the engagement paper and will make the final report available to those that participate.

The Tourism Noosa Board and team will then use the information gathered to develop a two-year plan to guide tourism destination management in Noosa over the next two years.

